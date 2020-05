HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a vehicle they say was invovled in a burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office said the burglary happened in the 1700-block of Scott Road in Hazel Green.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 532-2412.

greatly appreciated. The crime occurred in the 1700 Block of Scott Road in Hazel Green. Any information is asked to make contact with Inv. Ken Andrews at 256-533-8866 or Email Krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov. pic.twitter.com/yZxCILhVak — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) May 18, 2020