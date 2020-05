The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying the owner of a vehicle.

On Sunday, it was seen driving away with a Caterpillar Skid Steer on the trailer attached to the back.

This was in the Pike Place subdivision off Balch Road.

If you have any information about this vehicle or anyone involved, contact Sgt. Whitt at (256) 947-1607 or cwhitt@madisoncountyal.gov.

