Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for person who stole cash register

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in searching for a person who stole a cash register last week.

Authorities say the subject stole the cash register, valued at $600, along with $15 from a local business on August 11.

Video surveillance footage shows the person entered the business around midnight.

Anyone with information related to the identification of the subject shown below should call Madison County Investigator Steve Finley at 256-533-8847.

(Madison County Sheriff’s Office | Twitter)

(Madison County Sheriff’s Office | Twitter)