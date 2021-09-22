Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who cashed stolen check

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who cashed a stolen check.

Officials are asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect who cashed a stolen check at the BBVA Bank in Oxford on September 2.

The man tried to cash three checks but only one of them for the amount of $1,420.91 went through.

Officials said the check was stolen from a business in Huntsville and they believe the suspect(s) are from the Madison County area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Moseley at 256-533-8820 or jmoseley@madisoncountyal.gov.