MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on felony warrants in the area.

Sivley is wanted on one count of Theft of Property in the first degree and two counts of Burglary in the third degree.

On Nov. 20, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sivley’s photo, asking for the public’s help in finding Sivley.

Do you know where Christopher Ray Sivley is? Madison County Sheriff’s investigators want to know his whereabouts. MCSO have felony warrants in hand for his arrest.

1 ct: Theft of Property 1st

2ct: Burlary 3rd

Contact Inv. Finley at

— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) November 20, 2020

If you know Sivley’s whereabouts, the Sheriff’s Office is asking you to contact Investigator Finley at the email sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.