The Sheriff’s Office said while the person was spotted cutting a catalytic converter off a Chevrolet S-10 pickup at the Refuge Church campus in Harvest, investigators believe the person also committed several other thefts across the county. (Photo courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

HARVEST, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who stole a catalytic converter in the Harvest area.

The Sheriff’s Office said while the person was spotted cutting a catalytic converter off a Chevrolet S-10 pickup at the Refuge Church campus in Harvest, investigators believe the person also committed several other thefts across the county.

Anyone with information on the person should contact MCSO Investigator Finely at (256) 533-8847 or sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.