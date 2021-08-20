Madison County Sheriff’s Office search for burglary suspect Meridianville

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female regarding a burglary in the Meridianville Bottom Road area.

The MCSO shared three pictures of the woman in a red truck.

Authorities say she may have information about a burglary in the Meridianville community.

The woman can be seen in a red pickup truck, with a chrome toolbox on the back, and a spare tire on the rear driver’s side.

The Sheriff’s Office says she could have blue or green hair and a tattoo on her left wrist.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Black at (256) 533-8866.