Madison County Sheriff’s Office responds to alleged threat at Hazel Green High School

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of a possible threat against Hazel Green High School.

A concerned parent shared a screenshot of the alleged threat sent from one student to another on Snapchat early Wednesday morning.

“We have additional law enforcement personnel present at the school this morning,” said Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “[We’ve also] identified the person responsible for making the threat.”

Madison County Schools’ Director of Communications Carter Watkins also responded to the situation and issued the following statement:

An alleged threat has been brought to the attention of administrators at Hazel Green High School. Following Madison County Schools safety protocols, the Madison County Sheriffs Office and campus School Resource Officer was immediately notified and an investigation was launched. Further information about the outcome of the investigation will need to come from the Madison County Sheriffs Office. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are a priority. Our goal is for all students to achieve high academic standards within a safe learning environment. The Madison County Board of Education prohibits any person from doing physical harm, or from threatening physical harm, to students or employees. School officials must treat it seriously when any person causes physical harm or threatens to do physical harm to students or school employees.

News 19 will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it develops.