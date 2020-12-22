Madison County Sheriff’s Office offering home security checks for those traveling during holidays

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Though the CDC and local authorities are encouraging people to stay home this holiday season, CBS News reports that more than 84.5 million Americans are still expected to travel.

While COVID-19 will be on the minds of many traveling, there could be something else too – the safety of your home while you’re away.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging those traveling to have a plan for the safety of their home, and say they can be a part of that plan.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they will be offering holiday home security checks for those living in Madison County. All you have to do is call their non-emergency line – (256) 722-7181 – and request a deputy to check your property while you’re gone.

But you’ll need to be prepared to provide the following information:

if lights will be left on during your absence

if any vehicles will be left at the residence

authorized visitors for things like animal care, cleaning services, or lawn care

an emergency contact name and number

This service is provided for up to two weeks.

☎️ An emergency contact name & number pic.twitter.com/bGnA4F9X0i — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) December 21, 2020