Madison County Sheriff’s Office names Jesse Greer 2019’s ‘Deputy of the Year’

Deputy Jesse Greer was named 2019’s Madison County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year. Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Deputy Jesse Greer as their 2019 Deputy of the Year.

The Mississippi native moved to Florence, AL where he obtained a degree in Exercise Science. He later moved to Huntsville to pursue law enforcement.

In a news release, Greer is described as a model officer with outstanding investigative ability and a desire to make a difference in his community.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for my work over the last year,” said Greer in the release. “It’s a very distinguished award, I am humbled to receive such an award and thank the men and women I serve with each day.”

Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Stan Bic, said the award is well deserved.

“It was a culmination of everything he does. He strives for excellence at every opportunity, as well as, displays a highly motivated work ethic and leads his team in self-initiated activity, at all times,” said Bice in the news release. “His recognition came with praise from Sheriff Kevin Turner, who said, ‘Deputy Geer is the epitome of what we want as a law enforcement professional. He displays a high degree of loyalty, integrity and is a valued and respected member of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office team and is committed to making our community a safe place to live.'”