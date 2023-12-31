MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Donald Lamar Dean, 73, was reported missing on Saturday, December 30.

Dean was spotted around 11:30 a.m. leaving his residence driving a 2011 gray Chevrolet Silverado.

MCSO tells News 19 Dean stands at about 6’0, weighs 249 pounds with blue eyes and partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved T-shirt, athletic-style pants and a black special forces hat.

The Sheriff’s office says Dean may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

If you have any information on Dean’s whereabouts, please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-532-3417.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)