MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying the individuals captured by surveillance photos.

According to the sheriff’s office, two people went into the CVS on Highway 53 on February 15th around 8:00 a.m. and took over $900 worth of merchandise without paying.

Anyone with information concerning these individuals can contact Inv. Steve Finley at sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov or by calling 256-533-8847

