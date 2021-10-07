Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating scams targeting elderly

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a phone call scam that has targeted elderly residents out of almost $200,000.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the scam consists of the fake callers contacting people who have recently been involved in car accidents or other high profile incidents. The fake callers then request money from the person to go directly to bonding agencies for legal costs and family matters.

The scammers get the funds by requesting bank information and claim to use it to deposit money in the person’s account, even going as far as saying an Uber driver will come to the person’s house to collect the fees.

Similar scams being investigated include scammers calling and claiming to be official organizations like Amazon, Apple, Social Security, or a bank.

The scammer follows up by saying:

The person’s smartphone or computer has been hacked

A warrant is out for the person’s arrest

The person won a big prize

The person’s Social Security information has been stolen

The person will be asked to purchase a gift card

The person owes money to the IRS

“Do not be a victim of these scams,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Just hang up and call your local law enforcement agency.”

“If you receive a call to you feel may be suspicious, do not provide personal or banking information,” the statement continued. “We ask that you simply hang up and contact your local law enforcement directly to report this time if you are a victim or know of anyone who is a victim.”

To report scams to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, call the non-emergency line at 256-722-7181.