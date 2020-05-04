Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight shooting in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. – One person was shot and killed in Harvest late Sunday night.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting call on Gibbon Drive around midnight.
At the home, deputies stated they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
A woman at the home was taken to criminal investigations for questioning.
Crime scene and criminal investigators are at the home investigating.
Deputies believe the shooting is related to a domestic situation and no charges have been filed.