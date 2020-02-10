Madison County Sheriff's Office continues to experience widespread IT issues

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office continues to experience issues with the agency’s IT network. Officials said problems first started Thursday.

Public Information Officer Brent Patterson said the outage is impacting both internet and phone use for the office, including phone service at the Madison County Jail. The issues also forced the Pistol Permit Office to close for the third straight day.

Just an update from last week, As of today, our Pistol Permit Office is still closed due to an IT issue. The IT issue is also affecting phone service at the Jail. We will update when we are back open. We are sorry for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/h893ocQULY — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) February 10, 2020

Patterson added the outage is not impacting the office’s ability to issue warrants, file case reports or release inmates. It has, however, slowed some processes including the time it takes to book inmates in and out of jail.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing,” said Sheriff Kevin Turner, “but we are working diligently to solve these issues.”

Turner said the MCSO IT Department is working diligently to solve the issues.

34.738546 -86.5957