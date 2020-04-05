Madison County Sheriff’s Office closed to walk-ins

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office closed all offices normally open to public walk-ins in an effort to stop the spread of germs and viruses.

The sheriff’s office said the closure is until further notice.

The closure affects the Pistol Permit Office, Criminal Investigations Division and the Records Division. Residents can apply online for permits, but they won’t be available to pickup until the office reopens to the public.

“While we know this may inconvenience some people, it is the responsible thing to do in light of the Governor’s recent stay-at-home order,” Sheriff Turner said in a news release. “As Sheriff, I am responsible for the safety of the citizens of Madison County, and I hope this helps protect not only vulnerable members of the community, but our employees as well. Our community is strong, and we will get through this together. We ask everyone to stay home, stay safe and stay well, but remember we are here when you need us, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week”.

Anyone that needs to contact the Criminal Investigations Division can call 256-533-8820 or 256-533-8821. An investigator can schedule a face-to-face meeting if necessary.

The Records Division can be reached at, 256-532-3416.

The sheriff’s office reminded the public that the patrol division is still responding to calls. Calls that don’t require a deputy’s response will be handled over the phone. Non-emergency calls can reach the sheriff’s office 24/7 at 256-722-7181.