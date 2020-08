During the past week, Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger appointed members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as community mental health officers.

In a tweet, Barger says in addition to their years of experience, each officer has completed more than 80 hours of crisis training.

He added they will be the front line response for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

