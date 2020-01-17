Madison County sheriff reflects on first year in office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - On Thursday, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner reflected on his first year in office.

He highlighted organizational changes, new hires, and enhancing partnerships with neighboring agencies. He spoke about his priorities over the past year, including hiring additional deputies and school resource officers.

There's also been an increase in technological advancements for the sheriff's office in 2019, including new in-car computers and new body cameras.

Sheriff Turner used this as an opportunity to recognize accomplishments as well as changes needed moving forward.

"It's been great progress so far this year. I'm real proud of the changes we've made. I'm proud of the things we've done with the department and moving forward and just being transparent as much as we can," said Sheriff Turner.

He said in the next year he wants to focus on getting the sheriff's office even more manpower and vehicles and potentially changing uniforms to make them more safe and efficient for deputies working in the field.