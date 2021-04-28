Madison County Sheriff praises deputies in HPCAC response

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville city council members are working on how to take the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council report on what happened between police and protesters last summer and make positive changes for the future.

Wednesday morning, the Madison County Commission heard Sheriff Kevin Turner’s take on the report.

Sheriff Turner made the following statement at the meeting:

“Thank you Chairman Strong and thank you, Commissioners. Over the past week, my office has received several media inquiries, related to a report released by the City of Huntsville’s Citizen Advisory Council concerning the protests last June downtown.

I want to take this opportunity to go on record, and say first and foremost, thank you to the men and women of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for what you do for this community daily. It is very hard to be in law enforcement in today’s climate, and to wear that uniform and badge every day. That was proven by what you had to deal with last summer during the protests. However, you stood tall, remained professional, and represented your county well. You put in long and hot hours without complaint, and then put that uniform on again the next day and came back to work. I also want to thank all the law enforcement officers for what they did protecting our town during the protests.

Second, I want to thank the members of this Commission for your unwavering support. Especially during and after the events of last June. There was never any doubt in my mind that the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office had your support. You have shown that you are dedicated to protecting our community, and each of you is an asset to this County.

Third and most importantly, I want to thank the citizens of Madison County for the support they have shown our agency. I cannot count the number of letters, phone calls, cards, and handshakes from citizens, that we have received over the past year, thanking us for protecting their community during the protests of last June, and from the local businesses thanking us. Know that every employee of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office cares about this community, and we are blessed to work with such supportive citizens.

In closing, let me say that as your Sheriff, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, as well as the State of Alabama. I DO NOT take that oath lightly. I feel I was elected to be a Law-and-Order Sheriff for ALL of Madison County, and I am dedicated to being just that. The responsibilities and jurisdictions of my office do not stop at the city limits, but rather encompass every square inch of this County, and every community within it. I love and care about every citizen in this county.

The actions taken by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office during last year’s protests were thoroughly reviewed, and I continue to stand behind those actions. As law enforcement officers we have a Code of Ethics. The first line of the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics is as follows:

As a law enforcement officer, my fundamental duty is to serve the community, and to safeguard lives and property.

The men and women of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office held true to that Code of Ethics last summer, and we will continue to do so.

Again, thank you to Chairman Strong and this Commission for your support, and for your dedication to public safety in Madison County, and thank you to the citizens of Madison County for making this community a great place to live. It is an honor to serve as your Sheriff.”