Madison County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the citizen’s help with identifying the suspect depicted in the provided surveillance footage.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Sheriff’s investigators need help identifying the suspect in surveillance footage they shared on Thursday.

The person is suspected of burglarizing numerous cars in the area of Summerset Lane in the Ryland Community near Huntsville. The burglaries occurred on August 15, 2020.

Madison County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the citizen’s help with identifying the suspect depicted in the provided surveillance footage.

Madison County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the citizen’s help with identifying the suspect depicted in the provided surveillance footage.

Anyone with any information is urged to notify Investigator Childers at 256-533-8839 or by email bchilders@madisoncountyal.gov.

Madison County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the citizen's help with identifying the suspect depicted in the provided surveillance footage. The suspect is suspected of burglarizing numerous vehicles in the area of Summerset Ln in Huntsville (Ryland Community) on pic.twitter.com/BWhlnFTYY5 — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) August 20, 2020