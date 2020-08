UPDATE: At 10:45 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that James Thomas Guthrie was located.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Sheriff’s investigators need help locating James Thomas Guthrie.

Guthrie is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes. He is 6’1” and 160 pounds.

Mr. Guthrie is 66-years-old and has not been seen nor spoken with since August 18th.

Anyone with pertinent information is urged to contact Inv. Steve Finley at (256) 533-8847.