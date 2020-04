MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man wanted on charges of first-degree rape.

The sheriff’s office issued a first-degree rape warrant for Eddie Lewis Taylor, Jr. and now officials are asking for the publics’ help in locating Taylor.

Eddie Lewis Taylor, Jr

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Mr. Eddie Lewis Taylor, Jr is urged to call Inv. Crystal Bailey at 256-533-8820 or cbailey@madisoncountyal.gov. pic.twitter.com/uOmluHhgjh — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) April 2, 2020