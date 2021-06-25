Madison County sees increase in fatal wrecks

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — There have been five fatal wrecks on Madison County roadways in the past week.

Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill says that’s a significant increase in fatal wrecks in Madison County.

“It is a substantial increase to have five fatalities in one week,” Berryhill said. “Often times we may see two to three fatalities in 30 to 45 days but five in one week is a substantial increase.”

Three of those fatal wrecks involved pedestrians. One pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville on Wednesday around 11 am. Another was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, on North Memorial Parkway, where he was transported to a local hospital and later died and on Saturday, June 19th, a person was struck and killed on University Dr. near Old Monrovia Road.

“Illicit crossing, not in designated areas when the right of way might not have been yielded at the time,” said Berryhill.

The other two fatal accidents this week were vehicle wrecks: one on Highway 431 in New Hope on Saturday, June 19 and the other on Old Madison Pike near Wynn Drive on Thursday, June 24.

Berryhill stated there could be a connection to alcohol or substance use in some of this week’s fatalities.

“One of the things we are having to wait is to get all the bloodwork back to look at cases where victims were involved as well as law enforcement is evaluating the drivers and it will take months to get that back but it is believed that a lot of it is contributed to that,” continued Berryhill.

He says his heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones and wants to send a message to drivers.

“July 4th is approaching,” Berryhill concluded. “Do not drink and drive. It is not worth it. You run the risk of costing your life, costing the life of somebody else when its completely unnecessary.”

Berryhill pointed out that with rideshare services and technology at our fingertips there is no excuse for drinking and driving.