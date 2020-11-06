Madison County sees 300% increase in absentee ballots from the 2016 general election

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Election officials in Madison County said the 2020 general election brought in close to 38,000 thousand absentee ballots.

That’s up from about 9,300 absentee ballots in the 2016 general election.

“We were roughly 300% more than we’ve experienced in the past presidential cycle,” said Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger.

He said election officials have finished counting every ballot except for the provisional ones. Those will be canvassed on November 10.

While some Alabamians chose to cast in-person, drop-off, or mail-in absentee ballots ahead of time, Barger said voter turnout on November 3rd, was almost identical to turnout in the 2016 election.

“We were just over 64% in turnout,” Barger said. “It hovered around that same mark in 2016. The difference is just the growth that we’ve seen.”

During the previous general election, there were only around 263,000 voters registered in Madison County.



“As of Tuesday those that made the registration cut off for this past Tuesday’s election, number 302,000 registered voters,” Barger said.

A jump of about 40,000 voters, which caused a few issues across the county.

“At a few locations where we had excessive wait times throughout the day. But in those cases, we had over 1000 people in line before we even opened the polling location,” Barger said. “It’s hard to overcome that, first thing in the day as the crowd continues to build.”

The probate judge said thankfully, even two days after Election Day no suspicious activity, technology failures or ballot issues have been reported to the Madison County office.

Madison County was not the only county in North Alabama that saw a surge in absentee voters. Morgan and Limestone counties also saw a substantial increase. Morgan County has counted 4,997 absentee ballots, an increase of 162%. Limestone County saw a 246% increase, with an absentee ballot count of 7,071 so far.