MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a man suspected of a Hazel Green burglary.

The sheriff’s office posted images Wednesday on Facebook of a suspect and vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the man is suspected of burglarizing a home on Charity Lane April 19.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Andrews at 256-533-8866 or krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov.