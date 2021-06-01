Madison County Schools to provide student resources for summer meals

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools, in coordination with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA), will begin providing summer meals for students in need on June 2, 2021.

The program, which is funded through USDA’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), will offer breakfast and lunch meals at almost two dozen locations around the county.

June 2 through July 1 (Monday-Thursday)

Meridianville Middle School: Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.), Lunch (11:35 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.)

Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.), Lunch (11:35 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.) Moores Mill Intermediate School: Breakfast (7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

June 7 through July 1 (Monday-Friday)

Buckhorn Middle School : Breakfast (8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.), Lunch (11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.)

: Breakfast (8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.), Lunch (11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.) Mt. Carmel Elementary: Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.) Hazel Green Elementary: Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.), Lunch (10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.)

Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.), Lunch (10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.) Monrovia Middle School: Breakfast (7:50 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.), Lunch (11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Breakfast (7:50 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.), Lunch (11:50 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) Endeavor Elementary: Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.) Riverton Elementary: Breakfast (7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.), Lunch (11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Breakfast (7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.), Lunch (11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.) Monrovia Elementary: Breakfast (7:15 a.m. to 7″30 a.m.), Lunch (11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Breakfast (7:15 a.m. to 7″30 a.m.), Lunch (11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.) Harvest Elementary: Breakfast (7:50 a.m. to 8:20 a.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Breakfast (7:50 a.m. to 8:20 a.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.) Legacy Elementary: Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.) Central School: Breakfast (7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.), Lunch (11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.)

Breakfast (7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.), Lunch (11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.) New Market: Breakfast (7:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Breakfast (7:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.) Sparkman Middle: Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 7:55 a.m.), Lunch (11:35 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.)

Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 7:55 a.m.), Lunch (11:35 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.) Madison Cross Roads: Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.), Lunch (11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.), Lunch (11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Sparkman 9th Grade: Breakfast (8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Breakfast (8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.) Walnut Grove: Breakfast (7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.), Lunch (12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

June 7 through July 9 (Monday-Friday) Closed July 5

Madison County Elementary: Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.), Lunch (11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.), Lunch (11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) New Hope Elementary: Breakfast (7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.), Lunch (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

July 7 through July 9 (Monday-Friday) Closed July 5

Owens Cross Roads: Breakfast (7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.), Lunch (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Parents or caregivers who provide more information can visit mcssk12.org or contact local schools regarding dates and times.