Madison County Schools teacher receives Air Force excellence award

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County teacher was recognized for her hard work and dedication by the Air Force Association Tennessee Valley Chapter.

Brandi Glenn, a Madison County Schools Career Technical Education teacher, was named Teacher of the Year for 2020.

“This recognition is another example of the level of instruction our educators provide in the Madison County School System. We are thrilled for Ms. Glenn to be selected to receive this award,” said Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins.

According to the school system, Glenn currently serves as the Coordinator for Work-Based Learning in the Madison County Schools Career Technical Program. She is also a Nationally Board Certified Teacher for the system.