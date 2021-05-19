Madison County Schools teacher get pie to the face to celebrate fundraising goals

NEW MARKET, Ala. – It was a sweet morning for students at Walnut Grove Elementary School in New Market Wednesday morning. It was a bit of a messy morning too.

PE teacher Ryan Swaim got a pie to the face from his students as a result of the school’s annual fundraiser with American Heart Association. The organization has partnered with the school on and off for dedcades.

This year, however, Mr. Swaim and his PE assistant, Ms. Stillman upped the stakes.

They told their students, if they can raise $1,500 then they could pie the teachers.

“Oh its fantastic. We do this job for the kids, so if we can create a long-lasting memory, by all means, lets do it,” Swaim said.

Swaim said students went above and beyond the expectation for the American Heart Association donations, raising close to $3,500.