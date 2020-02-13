Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins awarded Community Hero Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Oakwood University is celebrating Black History Month by celebrating one of its own, who is now the face of Madison County Schools.

Oakwood University presented Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins with the community hero award today. He's also an Oakwood alumnus.

The award is intended to inspire the next generation of leaders. Oakwood University President Leslie Pollard said Perkins' work history and achievements speak for themselves.



"His work in the public schools, his mentoring, his shaping, his driving curricula, his making sure minority students are fully included in every benefit the public school system has to offer," said Pollard.

Pollard said the university is actively focused on inspiring its students and getting them involved. A community hero award is given to one person every Thursday during Black History Month.