Madison County Schools republishes COVID-19 Dashboard; over 500 positive cases

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County has republished their COVID-19 Dashboard, detailing the number of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID.

The most recent numbers, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, show 503 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 19,672 students currently enrolled in the school system. About two and a half percent of the school system.

Less than a week ago, a spokesman for Madison County Schools said total cases amounted to less than one percent of the 20,000 students in the district but did not give a specific number of cases. The 503 cases on the district’s dashboard Wednesday indicated that the number of cases had more than doubled since last week.

199 students in staff from the Sparkman Family of schools have tested positive for coronavirus out of their 7,583 students.

The Buckhorn Family of schools shows 135 positive cases out of the 4,209 student population.

App users click here to view the school by school breakdown.

The Dashboard can be found under the Ready, Set, Forward tab of the Madison County website.