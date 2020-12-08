Madison County Schools limit capacity to 20% for school events

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools are taking yet another step to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. After moving to hybrid learning, the district is now further limiting attendance at extra-curricular events.

Instead of the 50% capacity set by the Alabama High School Athletic Association, Madison County is capping crowds at 20%. This is effective immediately and will continue through the end of the winter sports season.

Some of the activities impacted include boys and girls basketball, wrestling, indoor track and bowling.

“Limiting capacity at extra curricular activities like Band events, high school Basketball games, and all other spectator and students events, allows us to keep these events scheduled, but at the same time, help control the potential spread of COVID-19 among our students, staff and visitors to our campuses,” stated Mr. Allen Perkins, Superintendent, Madison County Schools.

Spectators and students must wear a mask unless eating or drinking. They also have sit or stand socially distanced, unless they’re with family members.

“I believe that with the spike in numbers in the Madison County and North Alabama area we want to take a little more precautions because the numbers are going up… so that was the main reason,” says Madison County Schools Athletic Administrator, Lavelle Everett of the change.