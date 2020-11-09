Madison County Schools in need of substitute teachers

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Just when we thought the campaigning was over, there is another campaign just getting started. Madison County Schools is launching a campaign to attract substitute teachers and they’re taking it to the streets. The school district has put five signs on school buses. One is parked along Winchester Road four others are driving around.

In some schools across the county, they have a critical need for subs. Without them, schools have to call administrative workers to the classrooms or combine classes. MCSS says they’re not there yet, however, they need to find more subs.

With COVID-19 a concern for many, MCSS Spokesman Tim Hall says the district is doing everything possible to protect staff.

“Dealing with COVID-19 will it be safe to go into a classroom. We want to assure people who might be interested in being substitute teachers that our schools our classrooms are cleaned and they are sanitized. We are going out of our way to make sure our environment is as safe as it could possibly be.”

Hall says the hours are flexible so you can pop in whenever you are available, but they do have a lot of opportunities to work steady hours.

You don’t have to have a degree to be a substitute teacher. You just need to have your high school diploma or GED, be 18 years old, and pass a background check.

To apply, email Madison County Schools at subs@mcssk12.org or call (256) 852-2557

