Madison County Schools implement new food distribution plan

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – After Governor Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order, Madison County Schools modified its meal distribution plan to continue to help feed students.

The system will donate produce and perishable items to local organizations that will make them available to those in need.

Below is a list of community groups involved in the new plan:

Buckhorn Family – Bobby Odom Food Pantry (256) 829 – 8862NMUMC Food Pantry: Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm, once a week food boxesThe Locust Grove Food Pantry: Monday and Wednesday, once a week food boxesThe Abundant Life Food Pantry: 1st Sunday, monthly food boxUnion Grove Baptist Church: Tuesday and Thursday, one food box

Hazel Green Family – The Harbour: Providing Family Meal Kits on Tuesdays at 172 Commissioner Drive, Meridianville–located behind the car wash Madison County High School Family Graces of Gurley (256) 361 – 9281 The Central Community Food Bank (256) 479 – 2668

New Hope Family – The CARE Center (256) 723 – 2273 (Please leave a message. They will call you back.)

Sparkman Family – House of Harvest: Food distribution on Saturday mornings, Drive-thru at Harvest Elementary School The HEALS Clinic: Still open for medical appointments and telemedicine visits (256) 693 – 1006The Rock Family Worship Center (256) 325 – 2201

MCSS Family – Call Madison County 2-1-1 Manna House (256) 503 – 4848

According to the system, more than 16,000 meals were distributed to students.