MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County Schools will require anyone inside a school building to wear a mask through Sept. 3, the district said Thursday morning.

Because of a high number of cases, the change goes into effect for students, staff and visitors inside all buildings Friday, Aug. 13, according to a statement from the district.

According to the statement, officials will reevaluate the level of COVID-19 spread during the masking period and determine what to do next.