Madison County Schools detail plan for “excluding” COVID-19 positive students

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County school system announced a plan Monday for “excluding” students from in-person learning if they test positive for or come into close contact with COVID-19.

Beginning Tuesday, August 24, the school system will adhere to additional guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding sending home students who come into close contact with the virus.

Madison County Schools will exclude students and staff members for any of these reasons:

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be expected to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms, or if asymptomatic, a full 10 days from the date of their positive test

Individuals who are symptomatic must isolate at home for 10 days from the start of their symptoms These individuals will be allowed to return to in-person learning after obtaining a negative COVID-19 test, along with improved symptoms and after being fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications Alternatively, documentation from a physician stating symptoms are not COVID-19-related will also be accepted as an excuse for returning to classes

Individuals identified as “close contacts” with a COVID-19 positive person will be excluded from in-person learning for 10 days

ADPH currently defines a “close contact” as anyone who was within six feet of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 for longer than 15 minutes. Close contacts are encouraged to stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Close contacts may be exempted for any of the following reasons:

Both individuals were masked and more than three feet apart

Asymptomatic vaccinated individuals might not be sent home but should monitor symptoms and isolate if they develop

Asymptomatic close contacts who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last three months and successfully recovered from the virus

“Your patience and understanding are greatly appreciated as the Madison County School System works toward our goals to keep our students and staff safe and to provide in-person learning,” said Superintendent Allen Perkins. “Please don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s school if you have questions.”

View Madison County Schools’ full COVID-19 preparedness plan here.