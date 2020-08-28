Madison County Schools announce plan to return to in-person instruction

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools announced it will begin transitioning students to in-person instruction next month.

Students whose last names start with A-K will attend on-campus instruction on September 14th and 15th. On September 16-17, this group will participate in remote instruction.

Students whose last names begin with L-Z will participate in remote instruction on September 14-16. This group will attend on-campus instruction on September 17th and 18th.

Families who prefer to continue with remote instruction through the first nine weeks (until October 23) must contact their school by September 14th, the district said.

Beginning September 21, on-campus instruction will resume with normal school hours for all students who have not selected to continue with remote instruction.

