Madison County Schools announce new graduation dates

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools announced that seniors at their respective high schools will graduate as one, unified class.

Previously, Buckhorn High School and Hazel Green High School split into two graduation ceremonies.

The school system wants to assure social distancing will be maintained— and are currently working with the Von Braun Center on the changes.

Wednesday, July 15th, 2020

Sparkman High School – 9:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m.

Hazel Green High School – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 16th, 2020

Buckhorn High School – 11:00 a.m.

Madison County High School – 2:00 p.m.

New Hope High School – 4:30 p.m.

Madison County Virtual Academy – 7:00 pm.