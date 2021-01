MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County School System will be moving to in-person learning starting on Monday, February 1st.

The students who have chosen Level 1: Traditional Learning for the second semester will return to

school five days a week, according to Superintendent Allen Perkins.

The school system says they will address COVID-19 on a school-by-school basis unless conditions

warrant a district-wide change.

According to Madison County School officials, the buses will run as scheduled.