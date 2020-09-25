Madison County School bus wrecks Friday, no injuries

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County School Bus was involved in a wreck Friday morning, according to the school system. The school says no students were injured.

The bus was carrying Buckhorn students to the Madison County Career Technical Center when a car hit a van and then the van hit the bus.

The driver of the van received non-life-threatening injuries and the students were transferred to another bus following the wreck.









The school says the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation.

News 19 reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for comment.