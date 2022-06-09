MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two students were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash on Maysville Road Thursday.

Madison County Schools spokesperson Carter Watkins said one of the district’s school buses was involved in an accident on Maysville Road and Shrewsberry Drive this afternoon.

He said the bus was carrying eight students home from a summer program at Riverton Intermediate School when it was reportedly rear-ended by a truck.

Watkins said paramedics made the decision to send two students to the hospital for further evaluation, they were alert and active. He also told News 19 that a second bus went to the accident scene to pick up the students and take them home.

There is no word at this time about the condition of the truck driver.

News 19 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.