Madison County School Board expected to talk masks and COVID-19 plan at special session

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Schools Board of Education will hold a special session Monday night to discuss masks and the COVID-19 plan for the new school year.

One of the first items on the night’s agenda is the district’s COVID-19 plan: COVID Ready, Set, Forward. The board is also expected to discuss the district’s mask policy, especially after the Alabama Department of Public Health’s new recommendation on masks.

Madison County Schools has indicated they would start the 2021-2022 school year with masks being optional.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at 1275 Jordan Road in Huntsville. Those that can’t make it to the meeting can watch in this article or on the district’s YouTube page.

Huntsville City Schools is one of the few districts across the state to require maks for anyone over the age of two. While Madison City Schools announced masks will be optional at the start of the school year.