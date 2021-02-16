Madison County road crews take advantage of icy weather to prepare for future storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Tuesday morning Madison County residents woke up to different road conditions across the region. In Madison some drivers had to maneuver around or through ice on elevated roadways while others would be driving Slaughter seeing ice and snow to the south, but as you inched north, nothing. Clear roads.

The same could be said all over Madison County.

District 1 to the North had isolated ice. The main dangers were slick bridges and at times, low visibility. District 4 commissioner Phil Vandiver saw the same conditions.

“At the north end of the district the bridges started showing signs of ice. I’m really old fashioned in the way I check ice. I take my truck and slam on my breaks and see if I slide,” said Vandiver.

Many bridges and elevated roads got some kind of post-weather event treatment. Vandiver says salt greatly improved icy areas as the day progressed.

“By now that ice will be pretty much off of it. Especially with vehicles going over at a pretty good rate. That combination works well,” said Vandiver.

For the most part, Madison County road crews breathed a frosty sigh of relief Tuesday as some more rain inches closer, Wednesday. But either way, the last few days of putting down brine and straight salt have been good practice.

“These are all learning events. Every time we go through one, we learn what happens and we can use a little bit of that. Winter storms in North Alabama are like a snowflake. Not one is the same,” said Vandiver.

Previously some Madison County districts would have to drive to Henagar to get brine. And if a storm was actively going, districts would not be able to run to Henagar to stock up. Now, at least 4 districts have brine-making machines and can share to help treat roads during winter storms.