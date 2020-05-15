Madison County resuming in-person court hearings next week, jury trials remain suspended

The Alabama Court System can begin opening back up next week following an order by Chief Justice Tom Parker. This order comes with a number of restrictions – including a continued delay on trial dates.

It allows for in person hearings to resume, but it also allows the presiding judge of each county’s judicial circuit to decide how they want that process to work.

Madison County presiding judge Ruth Ann Hall says they will begin next week, social distancing rules will be followed, and everyone inside the courthouse will be expected to wear a face mask or covering. Refusal to do so will lead to removal.

“Now we’re going to take it slowly because we’ve been working on getting procedures, in place that will assist us in maintaining social distancing, appropriate hygiene and making not only the lawyers and court staff, but those that come to our courts, keeping them as safe as we possibly can.”

Under the chief justice’s new order, hearings can resume in circuit, district, juvenile, probate and municipal courts. Jury trials remain suspended until September 14.