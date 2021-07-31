Madison County releases wrong prisoner from jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are requesting the public’s help in searching for an inmate who was incorrectly released after posing as another inmate.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office stated Darren Jermaine Chipman, 31, of Huntsville, was released Saturday morning after using another inmate’s information in order to be released.

Chipman is a Black male, 5’10, 130-140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses.

Authorities say Chipman was being held pending extradition to Georgia.

The incident is under criminal investigation, and an internal investigation has begun to determine how the the accidental release happened.