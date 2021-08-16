Madison County reaches 39% of residents fully vaccinated, 48% have one dose

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As of Monday, August 16, nearly 48% of people in Madison County have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 39% are fully vaccinated.

Those numbers come from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise across the state.

“Madison County actually has some of the highest vaccination in the state of Alabama,” said Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH.

Even though Madison County stands out, Landers says the county is nowhere near where it should be.

“We see over the last few weeks a gradual increase in our uptake of vaccines, but it’s not enough,” Landers said. “We need those numbers to be higher.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, less than 35% of the state is fully vaccinated. For a while there weren’t daily updates because of a decrease in cases earlier in the summer. Landers says the ADPH took that time to update visuals and do additional maintenance to the website.

“Cases are updated daily, while vaccination rates are updated every Tuesday and Thursday,” Landers said.

Landers says ADPH has tried to keep all counties updated as best as possible since the beginning of the pandemic.

“At this point in time, our uptick in vaccines is not as high as our number of cases, so in order to calculate the data from that and have more meaningful metrics,” Landers stated. “We update that twice weekly.”

Landers says the most important part is to provide the public with the most accurate data – and as numbers rise, ADPH tries to get those in as quickly and accurately as possible.