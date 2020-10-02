Madison County property tax bills on the way, in-person payment locations changing

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Tax Collector’s Office said tax bills are on the way to property owners across the county, but there are some changes for 2020.

The biggest change – all tax collector satellite locations, except Madison, are permanently closed in anticipation of the Madison County Service Center (located at the corner of Oakwood Avenue and Memorial Parkway) opening in 2021.

There are several ways to pay:

In-person at the Madison County Courthouse or Madison satellite office (100 Plaza Drive, Madison)

Online

By mail – return the bottom portion of the tax notice and your payment in the envelope provided to:

Lynda Hall, Madison County Tax Collector

Madison County Courthouse, 100 Northside Square, Huntsville, AL 35801

The office accepts cash, cashier’s checks, certified checks, e-checks, and credit/debit cards. Cards are subject to a 2.3% processing fee.

Anyone with additional questions can call the Tax Collector’s Office at (256) 532-3370 or email them.