Madison County Probate Court closing for move to new facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Madison County Probate Court is shutting down to direct access next week in order to move to its new home.

The offices, located in the Madison County Courthouse and at the Madison County Records Center in the Huntsville Madison County Public Library will close Feb. 22-25.

Officials said the closure is necessary to move everything to the new facility at the new Madison County Service Center, located at the intersection of Oakwood Avenue and Memorial Parkway. Offices will reopen Friday, Feb. 26.

The new facility will have office space and a courtroom, as well as an area for other projects like transitioning paper records to digital.

Information on operating hours, records accessibility and other information is available on the probate court’s website.