Madison County pharmacy uses social media to raise Bill awareness

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – Hazel Green Pharmacy’s motto is “serving the community,” and they’re turning to social media to raise awareness in that same community about one bill making its way through the Alabama House of Representatives.

“We’re here to advocate for our patients, and we’re here to serve our community,” Hazel Green Pharmacy Owner and Manager Mike Powers said.

House Bill 492 would put regulations on Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or PBMs, which contract with insurance companies.

Powers said as of now, depending on someone’s insurance plan, they can be seemingly penalized with higher co-pays for choosing an independent pharmacy to fill prescriptions over a mail-order or chain pharmacy recommended by the PBM.

Regulating PBMs could help independent pharmacies when it comes to not only keeping customers but even increasing foot traffic. They’re making that known with a request to their customers, asking them to voice their support of the bill to legislators in Montgomery.

“Prescription volumes for all independent pharmacies have been dropping because of the incentivized efforts,” Powers said.

In other cases, Powers said independent pharmacies have been left off of plans entirely, meaning patients would have to switch pharmacies with their plan.

“Some of them have been with us since we opened in 2004 so obviously that’s a blow to them, we developed a personal relationship over the years. We know their healthcare needs, we know their concerns and we offer some services the chains are not offering at this point,” he said.

The state bill comes on the heels of a Supreme Court decision late last year when justices unanimously ruled in Arkansas’ favor when passing a similar law, after backlash from PBMs. Powers said this sense of security has led other states to push bills of their own as well.

Powers said his customers know he would show up in the middle of the night to help them get a prescription filled if needed. He said he always has his phone ready to answer calls with any questions and concerns.

He also said when it comes to new medicines, even the COVID-19 vaccine, he prays with nervous patients. This, in addition to various consulting services, he said, is something large pharmacies cannot compete with.

“We don’t want them to have to make that choice based on the PBM guidelines. We want them to make that choice based off what they want in our services,” he said.

In more rural parts of the state, having a local pharmacy to depend on and trust is key for some of the people living there.

“We’re the most readily available healthcare professional that a patient has access to, and we want to continue to offer that and still be viable in the community,” he said.