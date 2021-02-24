Madison County paid the price during the COVID-19 surge, officials say, but things are looking up

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to look promising, but there was real damage done by the January and February spike in cases, according to officials.

Crestwood Hospital CEO Pam Hudson said in Wednesday’s Madison County briefing that hospitalizations are at their lowest point since last July, but 52 percent of the deaths in the county since the pandemic began were during the January and February’s post-holiday surge.

And Hudson said there’s no way to tell if another surge could happen, but there are ways to help prevent one from happening.

“I think we have a lot of control over this,” Hudson said. “I think that we need to be sure and continue to be sure that we don’t participate in superspreader events.”

A lack of superspreader events like the Christmas season is a possible factor in the current low numbers, Hudson said. She said it’s also possible that there’s a higher immunity level in the community because there could have been more asymptomatic infections than were expected.

Hudson said it’s too early to tell if vaccination is part of the reason, because only about 10 percent of the community is vaccinated against the disease. And vaccines are still hard to come by not only in Madison County, but across the state; but she said that could change soon, as vaccine makers said they expect to ramp up production and the new Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine comes to market, speeding up the vaccination process.

Hudson encouraged people to get a vaccine wherever and whenever possible.

“I think it does create some issues for the agencies that are trying to administer the vaccine,” Hudson said. “With no-shows, it makes our lives more difficult. But I think that is something we are all prepared to just deal with. It is much more important that people access — and particularly the high-risk folks — that you take the steps you need to take to get on as many lists as you can find.”

Hudson reiterated people still need to practice public health safety measures like masking and social distancing for the foreseeable future.

“Everybody listening and everybody in this room are not very likely to have a car accident today, but you all put your seat belt on,” Hudson said. “So look at your masks and your distancing and your public health measures as the seat belt for this disease, and help us keep these levels nice and low.”

Madison Mayor Paul Finley echoed Hudson’s call to keep practicing safety in public. He said things aren’t perfect yet, but they’re looking up with the demand for housing growing, news of a new amphitheater coming to Huntsville and the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ upcoming inaugural baseball season.

“One of the things that is unfortunate is that we’re still averaging about three deaths a day in Madison County,” Finley said. “That’s parents. That’s grandparents. That’s neighbors. That’s friends. There’s folks out there with small businesses that will not come back. Those are sad events, but there are far more positives than there are negatives, and there’s a wonderful direction that we’re headed that we’re going to get back to.”