Madison County officials say they’re prepared to vaccinate people, just need vaccine

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital is preparing for next week’s big vaccine clinic at John Hunt Park, but said the demand for vaccine is still outweighing the supply.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said earlier this week that the state was receiving extra doses of vaccine that would be delivered at 8 larger clinics statewide. Huntsville’s will take place Feb. 8 at the Jaycees building in John Hunt Park.

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said the clinic will vaccinate between 1,500 and 2,000 people a day next week which is about 1,000 more than anticipated, but they expect to have enough staff on hand to make the clinic run smoothly.

“We feel comfortable we can handle that number of people,” he said.

Spillers added while it is good that more people will get vaccinated next week, the extra doses only mean that people already scheduled for a vaccine will get theirs sooner than initially thought.

The hangup, officials said, is not having places for people to get vaccinated; it’s having enough vaccine come in.

“In Madison County, there are 68 facilities already approved by the state to give the vaccine, but they don’t have any vaccine,” Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Birdwell said. “We’ve got a good process we think once the availability of the vaccine gets better, but it is what it is. We just don’t have the vaccine to take care of everybody that wants to get a shot.”

Spillers said he expects the vaccine situation to improve in the coming months, as more vaccine is produced and more vaccines come on the market, including one-dose vaccines that can speed up the vaccination process.

“I’m fairly optimistic this summer’s going to be much better than last summer was,” Spillers said.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, who received a vaccine last week, encouraged people to take the vaccine once they’re eligible.

“We have to make sure everybody takes that vaccine,” Battle said. “That vaccine is so important to us getting through this pandemic and being on the other side of it, getting back to what the new normal is.”